Stabenow advocates immediate action to protect shoreline from high water

(2/19/2020) - U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she's working to find a solution to the record high water levels battering shorelines around Michigan.

She visited Bay City on Wednesday to survey shoreline areas. She said shoreline residents have no choice but to act or risk losing more land, homes and buildings.

"We are at a spot where we have to take serious and we have to do it the right way," Stabenow said. "We have to look long-term, but we really don't have a choice when we look at what's happening with the high water levels and we have to address it short term and we have to address it long term."

Several communities have applied for a disaster declaration for the entire Michigan shoreline. That is under consideration right now with state government officials.