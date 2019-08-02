Staff prepares for the first day of school at Flint Junior High School

School is just a few days away, and Flint Community Schools staff is stepping up their game, trading in their pencils for power tools.

The site may be old, but it's considered a whole new school as the former Flint Northwestern campus transforms into the new Flint Junior High School.

"We wanted to make sure that we utilized one of our best buildings for our most important kids, which is those kids funneling into the high school," said Flint Community Schools Superintendent, Derrick Lopez. "So bringing this back is bringing history back."

Before it can open its doors, staff from all Flint Community schools have come together to prepare the campus for students.

"This should be a safe place for them to come and feel like they belong. So if we can make it just that much better for them so that they want to come everyday, we'll give them what they need," said teacher, Cynthia Nicholas.

While some may be more fit for education than landscaping, new principal Matthew Lane says, this day is about more than just a little cleaning up.

"The bush got the better of me on this one," said Lane. "As long we all come together and get this school the way it needs to look, I'm happy."

While the hard work is just beginning, Lane and teachers say they're ready to start the year off on the right foot.

"It makes me want to do better for them to see the kind of power and energy that the community is putting into this school, it's contagious," said Lane.

The first day of school for the new Flint Junior High campus is Wednesday and staff says they already have something special in the works for students.