Staff, residents at The Lodges of Durand test positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms

(4/24/2020) - Proactive coronavirus testing of staff and residents at The Lodges of Durand nursing home found four positives cases in patients not experiencing any symptoms.

The Shiawassee County Health Department coordinated the testing on Wednesday. Results announced on Friday show one staff member and three residents have the illness, but none reported any symptoms.

The employee is self-isolating at home while the residents have been moved to a special coronavirus unit at the nursing home, where they are completely separate from other residents.

“While we are saddened by the discovery of those persons found positive of the virus, we are heartened by the fact that by proactively testing everyone, we caught the virus early enough so that we can treat those infected early on in their process and saved many more from being infected,” said Dean Solden, who is founder and co-owner of The Lodges.

Public health officials are working with The Lodges and all over long-term care facilities in Shiawassee County to help monitor patients and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.