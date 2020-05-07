Standish home catches fire, destroyed after suspected drunk driver slams into it

(05/07/2020)--Some homeowners in Arenac County received a life altering wakeup call early this morning.

But instead of an alarm clock-- they were jolted awake by the sounds of something slamming into their home, followed by smoke and flames.

"Open the front door, there is no porch, there's a truck sitting sideways on fire," said homeowner, Junior Beach.

A fire that quickly spread to Junior Beach's Standish home where his family of 5 was sleeping.

"Me and Crystal was the first ones that heard it. We are up and at em. What do you think, you got the front of your house taken off," he said

Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntryre said behind the wheel of that truck at 1:40 this morning, 30 year old Alexander Piteau of Glennie.

And he wasn't alone.

"Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle that had struck a house, the car lit on fire, causing the house to light on fire. Upon arriving, the driver of the vehicle, fled the scene and had taken a child with him," said Arenac County Undersheriff, Don McIntyre.

A K9 unit tracked Piteau and the child to a nearby barn, where he was taken into custody

.

He is facing three charges-- Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and child endangerment.

"It goes without saying, that's terrible decision making to drive after consuming alcohol with a child in the car," McIntyre said.

While Piteau sits in the county jail, Junior Beach and his family are staying in a hotel provided by the Red Cross. Their home, destroyed.

"It's all gone. Everything is gone inside."

Most of their belongings, including the medication their son takes following a bone marrow transplant.

A few items were pulled from the ashes.

One of them, Beach's 25 year old bible and the title to his home, now worthless.

"It's got my mom and dad's stuff in it, when they passed away back in the 90's," he said,

