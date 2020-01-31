Standoff blocks road in Coleman after suspect threatens trooper with knife

(1/31/2020) - A standoff brought a large police presence and blocked roads in Coleman after a Michigan State Police trooper attempted to serve an arrest warrant.

Police say the trooper went to a residence on Saginaw Road between 7th and Mary streets in Coleman to speak with a suspect about an ongoing investigation.

The suspect threatened the trooper with a knife and then went back into the residence, according to Michigan State Police.

Police were blocking Saginaw Road while authorities secure the area and attempt to coax the suspect outside.