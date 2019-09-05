Star-studded field coming for second Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills

(9/5/2019) - Golfers who have claimed 20 major tournament victories, including two World Golf Hall of Fame inductees, are among the field for the second Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc Township next week.

Eleven-time major winner Bernhard Langer headlines the field comprising dozens of golfers taking to Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club Sept. 12 to 15.

Langer has dominated on the PGA Tour Champions since making his debut 11 years ago. The 61-year-old from Germany has won 11 senior major titles, including three last year, and $28 million in prize money.

He will be joined by fellow Hall of Famer Colin Montgomerie of Scotland, who has won three senior major titles since joining the Champions Tour six years ago.

The field also includes:

-- Miguel Angel Jimenez, who is making his first start in the Ally Challenge.

-- Vijay Singh, winner of three professional major tournaments and 34 PGA Tour tournaments. He finished in a tie for 24th at last year's Ally Challenge.

-- 2001 PGA Championship winner David Toms, who finished in a tie for fifth place at least year's Ally Challenge.

-- Angel Cabrera turns 50 next week and will be making his first start on the PGA Tour Champions. The native of Argentina won three times on the PGA Tour, along with the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters.

-- Darren Clarke of Northern Ireland has 15 international tournament wins on his resume and finished tied for 46th in last year's Ally Challenge.

-- Gary Nicklaus, son of legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus, is making his first Ally Challenge start. He played parts of three seasons on the PGA Tour, returned to amateur status and turned pro again when he turned 50 to become eligible for the Champions Tour.

-- Brandel Chamblee usually can be found in front of the camera as a studio analyst for the Golf Channel after a 15-year PGA Tour career. But he's stepping onto the course at Warwick Hills next week as a player.

The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren is one of the premier PGA Tour Champions events on the schedule. It will be one of the final tournaments before the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which decides the tour champion.

The Golf Channel is televising all three rounds from Warwick Hills.