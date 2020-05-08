Start your engines: Michigan's "Big Three" automakers prepare to reopen

Putting the vehicle back in vehicle city.

Automakers are moving toward a long-awaited reboot in the next few weeks as the governor clears the way for a reopening. That includes right here in Flint.

General Motors is preparing to put its assembly lines back into gear in the weeks ahead and thousands of employees back to work. In a note obtained by ABC 12 sent by GM to its workers, the company outlines plans to move forward. The message includes details about new safety procedures put into place ahead of the reboot, calling for safety orientations for every employee and a phased plan to bring back its workforce.

“It’s a good sign we’re taking another step closer to building vehicles again.”

Ford, meanwhile, announced it would target a May 18th phased reopening of nine plants across the US and Mexico. This reporter’s brother, Kurt Jaworski, is a Ford engineer based in Sterling Heights.

“My first day back from the plant, I felt a lot more comfortable than walking into the plant,” relates Kurt. “After leaving today and after spending the day there and seeing all the precautions.”

Precautions that include daily temperature checks and that worker orientation explaining the new normal.

“It’s like the plant has been completely transformed,” says Kurt. “People in hazmat suits cleaning the plant from top to bottom, but also things they’ve implemented within the building… if you’re going to be within six feet, you need to wear a full face shield.”

The governor, laying out industry-wide safety requirements, including: a plan to control and limit risks, limiting access, providing workers with PPE gear and enforcing social distancing. GM’s message claims “Our procedures have been reviewed by the UAW and outside experts and they meet or exceed CDC guidelines.”

At the Flint Assembly and Metal plant, only the first shift will start on May 18. Workers are being told they will be called when it's time for them to come back.

