State: 60% of Michigan coronavirus patients recovered as growth in cases slows

(5/25/2020) - New state figures show 60% of confirmed coronavirus patients in Michigan have recovered and the growth in new cases is slowing significantly.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported about 5,000 more confirmed patients recovered as of Saturday for a total of 33,168. That represents 60% of Michigan's nearly 55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

State health officials consider coronavirus patients who survive 30 days past the onset of symptoms as recovered. So the patients listed as recovered over the weekend reported symptoms starting before April 22.

Statewide, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths grew by the smallest amount over the past week since the pandemic reached Michigan in mid-March.

Fewer than 4,000 new cases were reported since May 18, including the smallest daily increase on Monday. State health officials reported just 202 new cases Monday, which is the smallest increase covering an entire day.

Michigan now has a total of 54,881 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The number of cases is dropping while the number of tests administered in Michigan increases significantly. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services figures show the state set another weekly record for tests with no fewer than 13,000 each day.

Michigan health officials reported only 12 deaths attributed to coronavirus on Monday. Statewide, only 325 coronavirus deaths have been reported since May 18.

The Genesee County Health Department reported no deaths attributed to coronavirus on Thursday, Saturday and Monday. There was one death on Friday and two on Sunday.

The Bay County Health Department reported more coronavirus patients recovered over the weekend than the number of newly confirmed cases. There were 17 new cases from Saturday through Monday but 22 more recoveries.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures and the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 1,965 cases and 240 deaths, which is an increase of 34 cases and two deaths.

-- Saginaw, 997 cases, 106 deaths and 247 patients recovered, which is an increase of 19 cases and two deaths.

-- Arenac, 33 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Bay, 283 cases, 19 deaths and 180 patients recovered, which is an increase of 17 cases, three deaths and 22 recoveries.

-- Clare, 17 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.

-- Gratiot, 71 cases and six deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

-- Huron, 42 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 82 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Isabella, 74 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

-- Lapeer, 188 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

-- Midland, 79 cases and eight deaths, which is no change.

-- Ogemaw, 20 cases, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 40 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 237 cases, 24 deaths and 92 patients recovered, which is a decrease of 10 cases and increase of two deaths.

-- Tuscola, 185 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase eight cases.