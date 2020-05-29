State Court of Appeals to hear arguments on Whitmer's EO powers

Opponents of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders during the COVID-19 pandemic have scored zero legal victories, but they learned of an encouraging development today.

A resident has filed paperwork with Michigan's election board seeking to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan Court of Appeals says it'll look at one lawsuit in particular.

There have been at least six filed, possibly more, challenging the legality of the Governor's orders that have kept businesses closed for over two months.

Hemlock attorney Phil Ellison says what the Michigan Court of Appeals did today is rare.

He looks at this as a sign the court has concerns the Governor has too much power.

"The whole point of this lawsuit is to put the balance of power back to the government," says Ellison.

He represents Michigan United for Liberty, a group that has organized protests at the state capitol and filed a lawsuit that claims the two laws Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued dozens of executive orders under, during the COVID-19 pandemic, are unconstitutional.

While a state Court of Claims ruled Whitmer's use of the laws is likely constitutional, the state court of appeals says it will hear arguments in the case.

"The Governor has said I can do whatever I want because I have the power under this 1945 act, our position is she doesn't, she has to work together with the legislature because the legislature is the representative of people across the entire state," he says.

Ellison says this is the first time the 1945 law, which granted Michigan's Governor emergency powers has been utilized to this extent, and while the legislature has its own lawsuit on the matter, his lawsuit doesn't just target the executive branch.

"We fault the legislature just as much as the Governor in this respect, where the legislature just faults the Governor," he says.

Ellison is going to ask the Michigan Court of Appeals to expedite a decision within two weeks.

It's not clear when the court will hear arguments.

