State House approves $163,000 for Shiawassee County tornado relief

(6/6/2019) - The Michigan House approved spending $163,000 on tornado relief for 13 Shiawassee County agencies after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declined to declare a State of Emergency.

Two tornadoes cut a path from eastern Shiawassee County into north central Genesee County on March 14, causing about $6 million in damage.

The tornadoes damaged 94 homes, four businesses, 16 barns and several vehicles in Shiawassee County. Vernon, Venice and Shiawassee townships were the hardest hit.

RELATED: 'Large and extremely dangerous' tornado damages 50+ homes in Shiawassee County

Shiawassee County leaders requested a State of Emergency from Whitmer, which would have automatically allowed additional state relief funding. But Whitmer denied the request, saying local agencies were not overtaxed by the disaster.

RELATED: Governor denies State of Emergency for Shiawassee County tornadoes

State Rep. Ben Frederick, a Republican from Owosso, sought the special state funding to reimburse $163,000 worth of documented expenses that public safety agencies in Shiawassee County incurred from responding to the tornadoes.

“Our community rallied together and stayed strong in the face of adversity,” Frederick said. “Our first responders and law enforcement agencies led the charge, working around the clock while partnering to keep our families safe.”

The funding bill still has to pass the State Senate and get Whitmer's signature before the money can be dispersed.