State House budget keeps Caro Center project in place

(5/22/2019) - The $115 million Caro Center replacement project would proceed as already planned in Caro under the Michigan House budget proposal.

The House Appropriations Committee passed a budget for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, which specifically states the psychiatric hospital must remain in Caro.

The budget legislation would have to pass the full House and Senate, then receive a signature from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, before it becomes law.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder participated in a groundbreaking for the project last fall. Whitmer's administration halted the project earlier this year and hired a consultant to study whether Caro is the appropriate place.

Emails obtained by ABC12 show Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon favored moving the project out of Caro back in January.

Budget language inserted by State Rep. Phil Green, a Republican from Millington, clarifies that funding for the $115 million construction project must keep the psychiatric hospital in Caro and nowhere else.

“This budget proposal sends a message to the executive branch that the Legislature stands behind its 2017 decision to dedicate funds for the new state psychiatric hospital here in the Thumb, the right place for the project,” Green said.

Tuscola County is part of Green's district and he has been leading the charge to keep the project in Caro. The Caro Center is Tuscola County's second largest employer with more than 500 direct jobs.

“Relocation of the facility would have dramatic, devastating repercussions to businesses, schools and families in communities throughout this region,” Green said.

Genesee County has launched an official effort to lure the project into the Flint area if Whitmer's administration decides to move the hospital from Caro. Green maintains Caro is the best place for it to proceed.

“The Caro site is the best possible place for this project," he said. "The 600-acre site is state-owned and infrastructure is already in place. Plus it has easy access to state highways and nearby medical providers.”

Whitmer's consultant is scheduled to deliver a report on the feasibility of keeping the Caro Center project in place sometime in June. She is scheduled to make a final decision on the project's location by late September.

"People across the state are crying out for access to quality mental health care,” Green said. “We simply can’t wait any longer for the additional beds this project would provide. I urge the governor to reconsider her decision to halt this important project.”