State Lawmakers consider harsher penalties for drivers passing stopped school buses

(09/03/19)- Tuesday was the first of school for 9 year old Marley Joldersma.

The 4th grader is already well aware of the risks of walking to school each day.

"I have to be really really careful because there are some not so safe drivers, " said 4th grader, Marley Joldersma.

Most days, Marley walks to school while many of her classmates at McGrath Elementary in Grand Blanc Township, take the bus.

But they too, face the danger of being in the path of a distracted or speeding driver.

"It's scary sometimes, people drive not the appropriate speed, especially for this time of day and the fact that there are so many kids, it's disgusting sometimes, parents even who are speeding away with their children." said Marley's mom, Heather Joldersma.

Heather Joldersma said something needs to be done about drivers who ignore those flashing lights on buses.

"My husband and I would be so thrilled. He gotten into several disagreements with people, parents who are speeding through the neighborhood, speeding picking their kids up, passing buses," Joldersma said.

Some state lawmakers agree.

Senate bill 472 and House bill 4867 propose more severe penalties for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus displaying it's stop signal.

"I definitely think that there should be tougher penalties because you're endangering not only kids lives, but yourself too," said parent,Grant Hogrie.

The legislation-- if passed, would allow the Secretary of State's office to suspend the license of a driver with multiple offenses for up to one year.

"When it comes to to the school buses, anytime there is red flashing lights, you need to stop, " said Grand Blanc Township Police, Sgt. Scott Theede.

Grand Blanc Township Police officers will be out near schools and bus stops the next few weeks-- making sure drivers are stopping for school buses and slowing down in school zones.