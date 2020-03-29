State Rep Isaac Robinson dies from suspected coronavirus infection

(3/29/2020) -- A 44-year-old state lawmaker has died from a suspected Coronavirus infection.

Isaac Robinson represented Michigan's 4th district, which includes Hamtramck and parts of Detroit.

His mother told our ABC-affiliate in Detroit that Robinson went to the hospital this morning experiencing trouble breathing.

He died several hours later.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said, “Rep. Isaac Robinson had a huge heart, a quick wit, and a genuine passion for the people. I am very sad to hear of his passing. He was a fierce advocate for Detroiters and people across Southeast Michigan. He dedicated his career to ensuring justice and security for those he served, and the impact he had on his community will continue to be felt for years to come."

