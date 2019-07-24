State Rep. Sarah Anthony spotlights hair discrimination with new bill

(07/24/19) - Michigan could join other states like California and New York by passing a bill that would make it illegal to discriminate against natural hair.

Rep. Sarah Anthony's (D-Lansing) House Bill No. 4811 was recently introduced in the Michigan House and has been referred to the House Government Operations Committee.

The bill would modify Michigan's Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act by making it illegal to discriminate based on hair texture and protective hairstyles, such as but not limited to braids, locks and twists. Anthony says a major reason why she introduced the legislation is to build a stronger workforce.

More stories about workplace discrimination based on hairstyles are emerging, especially within the black community, now that this legislation is providing the opportunity for it.

Some of them who talked to ABC12 Wednesday said they've have dealt with hair discrimination in silence for decades, across generational lines.

"So I look at this as more of an economic development and workplace development piece of legislation that's essentially saying the jobs in our state should be filled by all walks of life, all races and all hair textures," Rep. Anthony said.

Salon owner Janice Smith-Polite says the suggestion that she should change her hair is hurtful. It's something she has been told to do over the years.

"It was a company that actually expressed to me that they would prefer us not to wear natural styles. They said it was intimidating. I see how people are being discriminated against. I've had even news anchor women tell me they can't wear their hair in natural states and I mean, 'that's not the look they want to portray.' The look? That's our heritage," Smith-Polite said.

Stylists and barbers at Flint's Salon De Excellence also weighed in on the potential change in civil rights law.

"I don't see what my hair has to do with my skill set, doing my job," said hair stylist Deidre Spight-Woodson.

"The hair is not doing the service, the person is," said barber/stylist Jimmy Johnson.

During a time where natural hair care is big business, shop owners hope the legislation can move forward.

"My clientele for natural hair has went up 45% with natural hair, dreads, twists," said Salon De Excellence owner Aleta Arthur.

Anthony hopes more people will contact her office or email her with their personal stories. She says the next step will be to get a hearing for the bill.

