State board approves recall effort targeting Gov. Whitmer

(6/8/2020) - The Michigan Board of State Canvassers has approved petition language for an effort to recall Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The recall effort is headed by Chad Baase, who is an Albion businessman who opposes Whitmer's pandemic health orders.

He cited several orders that Whitmer signed in March, April and May for reasons for the recall, including the ban on non-essential medical procedures and the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

Under state law, Baase must collect 1.1 million recall signatures from registered Michigan voters in 60 days to force a recall election.

Baase is running for State House in Calhoun County.

Whitmer's office did not have a comment on the developments.