State closes Midtown Auto Sales in Flint for repeated failure to provide records

(7/2/2019) - A Flint used car lot lost its license to sell automobiles after the owner allegedly failed to provide sales records for state regulators to inspect.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson's office issues and regulates auto sales facilities. She said Midtown Auto Sales at 3419 W. Pasadena Ave. refused to comply with several attempts to review records.

Regulatory staff members visited the business on Oct. 29 and asked owner Jimmy Barnes to see paperwork for sales transactions, but he would not produce what was requested.

State officials also didn't see external signs on the business or hours of operation posted anywhere.

A state agent returned to Midtown on Jan. 29, but the requested records still weren't available. The facility appeared to be occupied by a towing business.

Benson's office mailed a notice to Barnes indicating his license to sell automobiles had been suspended on June 26. He met with Secretary of State's Office representatives on Tuesday for a conference, but still didn't produce the records they want to review.

Barnes and Midtown Auto Sales are prohibited from selling any vehicles until state agents review the records.

Anyone with a complaint about Midtown Auto Sales should call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at 517-335-1410.