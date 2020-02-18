State commission to review circumstances of Freeland man's death

(2/18/2020) - Investigators are saying the death of a man, found frozen in his home over the weekend was not a crime.

Police say 62-year-old Arnol Jaros man died from hypothermia in his home on Mulberry Court in Freeland.

Consumers Energy shut off Jaros' electricity and natural gas for nonpayment in July. Police say his residence was 25 degrees when they responded on Saturday to check his well-being.

The Michigan Public Service Commission has started its own investigation to see whether anything was done wrong and whether deaths like Jaros' can be prevented.

Jaros' family has said he suffered from a form of social anxiety. Police believe he could have died as early as mid-January, as that's when it appeared he stopped going outside to get his mail.

Consumers Energy stopped providing natural gas in May and electricity in July because of nonpayment of bills, but the account was paid later in July.

The company says a restoration fee is required to restart utilities and it cannot restore power without a request to do so for safety reasons. Still, the Michigan Public Service Commission is investigating the circumstances.

"Our investigation will involve seeking relevant documents and seeking interviews with people involved," said Matt Helms of the Michigan Public Service Commission, which oversees all state utilities.

"Our investigation will look into whether there was any violation of the consumer protections written into Michigan laws or rules we have for billing practices," Helms said.

While police and the Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office have determined no crime was committed, the MPSC will try to determine whether regulations should be put in place to prevent another death like this.

"To see whether there are lessons that we can learn from them, or new ways to approach issues," says Helms.

Consumer Energy offers resources to help people who have trouble paying bills. There's also a program called "Third Party Notification," which allows customers to designate someone else to be notified whenever a payment is late or service is shut off.