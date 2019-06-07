State, consultants schedule listening forum on Caro Center's future

(6/7/2019) - Consultants and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will accept comments from the public next week on the future of the Caro Center psychiatric hospital.

State officials and the Myers and Stauffer consulting firm have scheduled a "community listening forum" for 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Caro Community Schools auditorium at 301 Hooper St.

The state hired Myers and Stauffer to evaluate whether Caro is the best location for the $115 million psychiatric hospital.

Former Gov. Rick Snyder's administration broke ground on a project to rebuild and quadruple the existing facility at its current location. The current hospital would then be torn down.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration quickly raised concerns about the project after taking office in January. She halted the project for further study based on Caro's rural location making it tough for patients' families to take part in their care, difficulty attracting staff and a battle over providing municipal water to the site.

Emails obtained by ABC12 show Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon opposed building the psychiatric hospital in Caro after visiting the existing facility.

Other communities, including Genesee County, are openly vying for the project if Whitmer decides to build it outside Caro.

RELATED: Genesee County workgroup formed to woo psychiatric hospital from Caro

During the listening forum, comments will be accepted from the public on specific points that Myers and Stauffer is studying:

-- The process by which Caro Psychiatric Hospital facility location was determined.

-- The status of current psychiatric hospital bed capacity and unmet bed needs.

-- Input regarding the appropriate location for state hospital construction.

-- Continuing or revising the current Caro build approach to better meet the needs of citizens requiring state hospital supports.

Anyone who is unable to attend the listening forum can submit comments by email at MICaroEvaluation@MSLC.com. All comments must be received by 5 p.m. June 19.

Myers and Stauffer is expected to deliver its final report with recommendations on how to proceed with the Caro Center project later this month. Whitmer is expected to make a final decision this fall.