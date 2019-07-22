State demands mid-Michigan homeowner to remove bridge off Lobdell Lake

(7/22/2019) - The state is demanding a Lobdell Lake homeowner remove the bridge he built to his island.

Investigators say there were no permits granted and he has no right to keep it.

The state is asking the owner to remove the bridge by Sunday or face legal action. Neighbors nearby say the drawbridge has been up for several days, but still is causing damage to wetlands nearby.

"Looks ugly," Julie Mcleod said.

Mcleod lives across the street from the bridge and isn't happy with what her neighbor Brett DeGayner did this month. DeGayner put this drawbridge up on Lobdell Lake. Mcleod says the portion that supposed to go up has been up for several days.

"There's a chain on it. I'm not exactly sure what that's all about if it's holding it up," Mcleod said.

Mcleod has taken her kayak through the opening. She says she's too afraid to take her pontoon boat through.

"I'm afraid I'll get stuck for one thing,"Mcleod said.

Bob Harris lives a few houses down from this bridge. Harris says pontoon boats have gone through, but not many.

"There have been a few smaller boats that have gone through and a couple of pontoon boats, but they go right through the wetlands to get under the drawbridge," Harris said.

The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, which was formerly known as the DEQ wrote a letter to DeGayner saying the bridge needs to go. The letter points out DeGayner not only didn't get a permit but would not have been approved for one and illegally built on a wetland.

EGLE says because DeGayner is apparently unwilling to resolve the matter voluntarily, it has been passed on to the enforcement unit.

DeGayner has until July 28th to remove the bridge or face legal action and a maximum penalty of $10,000 a day in fines.

Harris says while they wait for this to end, he's worried about damages made to his spot on the lake.

"The water flow coming past our yard, stopped boats coming through and keeping the weeds down a little bit," Harris said.

We've reached out to DeGayner about this bridge. We've not heard back from him.