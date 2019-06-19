State lawmaker pushing to add warning labels to marijuana products

(06/19/19) -- State Representative Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) is pushing for warning labels to be placed on all marijuana products sold in Michigan.

Rep. Albert says not only should the general public we warned, but women who are pregnant as well.

"If there's any possibility that there could be any negative side effects or just actual effects to anyone, whether they're pregnant, whether they're not pregnant, especially if they are, they should definitely be on the label," said Flint resident Terrin Bryant.

The labels would be similar to those already required for alcohol and tobacco products. Rep. Albert says preliminary research shows marijuana is able to reach babies in the womb and could cause low birth weight and disrupt brain development.

"I don't think it will make a difference if there is or not. Women that are pregnant are going to do whatever they're going to do. If there is a label saying not to, it's not going to make a difference," said Flint resident Brandy Summers.

Recent studies suggest roughly half of regular female marijuana users continue to use during pregnancy. We tried reaching out to doctors from Hurley Medical Center, Mclaren Flint and Hamilton Community Health, but all declined to go on camera.

"Pregnant women should not be smoking anything so warning labels should be put on there," said Flint resident Kathy Neeley.

House Bills 4126-27 remain under consideration by the House Judiciary Committee.