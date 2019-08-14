State lawmakers introduce bill to cap insulin costs

(08/14/19)- A 27 year old Virginia man died after falling into a diabetic coma.

His family said he was rationing his insulin intake because he could no longer afford the rising cost of the drug he needed to stay alive.

"Struggling to buy a bottle of insulin. It's not right," said Fenton resident, Kim Weber.

It's a dilemma Kim Weber is all too familiar with.

At one point, she needed 9 bottles of insulin a month. Weber has been insulin dependent for 45 years.

"My husband is self employed. And so when building is down, money doesn't come in. You do what you have to do to survive," Weber said.

And that means making life altering decisions.

"Myself as a type 2 Diabetic, we are looking at the looming cost of medicine moving forward in a growing diabetic community. We have to find ways to reduce costs for medicine," said State Rep. Sheldon Neeley (D) Flint

State Representative Sheldon Neeley is part of a group of House Democrats that have proposed capping the rates that health insurance companies can charge their patients for insulin.

"We should be very generous and have a level of humanity as it relates to costs and affordability for this medicine," Neeley said.

Under House Bill #4701-- an insured Michigan resident would pay no more than a $100 per 30-day supply.

"We are looking at $25 a week, no matter which insulin they use. No matter the brand or how expensive it is," Neeley said.

Weber says without health insurance, the out of pocket cost for one bottle of her insulin is more than $300 dollars.

She is happy to hear lawmakers are working to lower the costs-- but hopes it's just the beginning.

"I think that's wonderful, I think they can go lower though," Weber said.