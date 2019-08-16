State police looking for man last seen at Walmart in Petoskey

(8/16/19) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man and have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory.

Investigators say 56-year-old David Andrew Bardes was last seen in the Walmart parking lot in Petoskey on July 18.

He could be traveling in a grey, 2007 Honda Accord with North Carolina plate CMN8361. He may also have a black lab dog with him.

Police released a description of Bardes as a white male, 5'8, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him call the MSP Gaylord Post at (989) 732-5141 or call 911.