(2/19/20) - State police released more details Wednesday about a shooting in Flint that left three people dead.

They said the victims who were found at a home on Rankin Street included two men, ages 41 and 49, and a woman, age 26.

As of this writing, their names had not been released.

Investigators said they did not believe it was a random shooting.

Despite the discovery made by a neighbor, ABC 12 was told there had not been a threat to public safety.