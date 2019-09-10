State prosecutor from Ian Elliott case resigns after inappropriate relationship

(9/10/2019) - A prosecutor with the Michigan Attorney General's Office has resigned for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a victim.

Brian Kolodziej resigned Friday. He was the prosecutor that handled the sexual assault case of Ian Elliott, who is a former Central Michigan University student government president.

Elliott was sentenced in August to spend one to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is treated as one for sentencing.

Three women made criminal sexual conduct allegations against Elliott while they all were students at CMU. The Isabella County Prosecutor's Office initially dropped the charges, but the Attorney General's Office reinstated the charges.

The Attorney General's Office plans on releasing more information about Kolodziej's resignation during a press conference at 4 p.m. today.