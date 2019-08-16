First-ever statewide PFAS water test results released

(8/16/19) - New test results show most water samples from across the state of Michigan show no signs of PFAS, potentially dangerous man-made chemicals that don't break down over time.

At the direction of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Environment, the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team conducted the $1.7 million study last year.

It collected water samples from more than 1,700 sites, including public water systems statewide, and sites on well water, like schools and child care providers.

Results reveal roughly 90 percent of the water samples showed no detection for PFAS. Very low levels of PFAS below 10 parts per trillion were detected in nearly seven percent of systems tested. Levels between 10 and 70 ppt were detected in roughly three percent of systems tested.

MPART says only the city of Parchment and Robinson Elementary School near Grand Haven had test results exceeding federal standards.

MPART continues to offer quarterly testing in communities that had higher levels detected.

Click on 'Related Links' for the full results.