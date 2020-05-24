State reports just 314 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths

(5/24/2020) -- The state of Michigan is reporting just 314 new coronavirus cases and only 5 deaths on Sunday afternoon.

It's worth noting that the numbers over the weekend are usually lower, because fewer places report to the state over the weekend.

But this weekend, despite a few restrictions relaxing, the downward trend continues -- numbers have been going down for some time.

Locally, the numbers breakdown like this:

-Saginaw County – has tacked on 7 new cases -- pushing the total to 989. That's in addition to one death – bringing the toll here to 104.

-In Genesee County – officials have confirmed 12 new diagnosed cases in the last 24 hours, still low, though not as low as we saw toward the end of last week. The total there now stands at 1948. No newly reported deaths however – that number, holding at 240.

-Tuscola County saw zero growth Friday – a handful of new cases Saturday and two confirmed to round out the weekend –no deaths to add to that total either.

-Six new cases have been confirmed in Bay County – and, yet again, zero new deaths.

Arenac—32/1 (0 new cases/0 new deaths)

Clare—17/2 (o new cases/0 new deaths)

Gladwin—18/1 (1 new case/0 new deaths)

Huron—42/1 (0 new cases/0 new deaths)

Iosco—77/9 (0 new cases, 0 new deaths)

Isabella—74/7 (4 new cases/0 new deaths)

Lapeer—190/30 (3 new cases/0 new deaths)

Midland—79/8 (0 new cases/0 new deaths)

Oscoda—5/1 (0 new cases/0 new deaths)

Sanilac—40/5 (1 new case/0 new deaths)

Shiawassee—251/22 (change unclear (the county health department’s numbers differ from the state’s—these are the county’s numbers))

Tuscola—185/23 (2 new cases/0 new deaths)

The state also keeps track of recoveries. This weekend, that number surpassed 33-thousand.