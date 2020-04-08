Michigan reports number of recovered COVID-19 patients for first time

(4/8/2020) - For the first time, Michigan health officials are reporting a total number of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the illness.

As of April 3, state figures show 56 patients made a complete recovery, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not offered guidance on what constitutes recovery from COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

State health officials are defining recovery as a patient who has survived 30 days after they became ill. They are reviewing records to identify patients diagnosed with COVID-19, who are 30 days past the onset of their symptoms to tabulate the total.

So the 56 people who were listed as recovered on Wednesday all became ill before March 4 and subsequently were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Three Mid-Michigan counties already are reporting the number of recovered coronavirus patients:

-- The Bay County Health Department reported two of its 40 patients have recovered.

-- The Saginaw County Health Department reported eight of its 186 coronavirus patients have recovered.

-- The Shiawassee County Health Department reported nine of its 28 coronavirus patients have recovered.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services plans to tabulate a weekly total number of recovered patients every Saturday.