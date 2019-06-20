State representative, judge offering information about clearing criminal records

(6/20/2019) - State Rep. Sheldon Neeley and Judge Deborah Thomas will be offering free information about how to clear someone's criminal record of minor offenses.

They are hosting a free class from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bethel United Methodist Church on Thursday. The church is located at 1309 N. Ballenger Highway in Flint.

Thomas will explain the process of expunging minor offenses and help with getting old charges cleared.

Call Neeley’s office at 517-373-8808 for more information.