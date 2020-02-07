State representative who brought rifle to State of the State has guns stolen

(2/7/2020) - Police in Lansing are searching for a thief accused of breaking into a state representative's home and stealing several guns.

Beau LaFave, a Republican from the Upper Peninsula, lives in a second residence in the Old Town area of Lansing while he's in town for legislative work.

Police say someone smashed the window of his Lansing residence and got inside, according to the Lansing State Journal. That person got away with guns and some cash.

The theft happened days after LaFave wore an AK-style rifle in the State Capitol during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address last week.

The gun LaFave carried at the Capitol and a .40-caliber handgun were stolen. LaFave admits the guns weren't locked away and he had been storing them in a drawer.

LaFave believes the crime was a random break-in. He plans to add surveillance cameras to his home after the incident.

