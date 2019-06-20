State schedules community meeting about dismissal of Flint water cases

(6/20/2019) - Prosecutors handling the Flint water crisis criminal cases are planning a community conversation to discuss updates, including why all charges were dropped last week.

Michigan Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will host an open discussion about the progress of a new investigation they launched.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appointed Hammoud and Worthy to handle the criminal cases shortly after taking office in January. They announced last Thursday that all charges in eight pending cases brought by former special prosecutor Todd Flood were dropped.

The meeting to discuss the case will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at the UAW Local 659 hall at 4549 Van Slyke Road. Doors will open to the public at 5:30 p.m.