State seeking comments about expanded Medicaid for Flint water crisis

(2/25/2020) - Expanded Medicaid coverage for people affected by the Flint water crisis is set to expire a year from now.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking to renew this coverage, officials are asking for public feedback before filing an application.

Since the program launched in 2016, more than 43,000 young people and pregnant women have received expanded coverage. The goal is to remove the financial burden of health care due to the city's lead-tainted water.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking a 10-year extension of this program. Anyone with comments or concerns should reach out to state health officials by March 26.