State senator warns of potential 25% cut in Michigan school funds

(5/13/2020) - A lawmaker is warning of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Wayne Schmidt, who chairs the Senate’s education budget subcommittee, said Tuesday that 25% is “certainly the high end,” but schools should brace for the worst.

There's uncertainty over whether federal rescue aid can be used to help balance the budget and if Congress will include more funding in a future package.

About 40% of $14 billion in state revenues for the school aid fund comes from sales taxes.

