Attorney: State suspends Owosso barber's license to cut hair

(5/13/2020) - Karl Manke's license to work as a barber in Owosso has been suspended, according to his attorney.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs licenses all barbers and hairstylists in the state. Manke's attorney says the agency suspended the license more than a week after Manke reopened in violation of state orders.

ABC12 has reached out to state regulators and could not independently confirm the claim.

Manke was still open and cutting hair on Wednesday morning because he hadn't officially been served notice of the suspension. But the loss of his license would prohibit Manke from working as a barber.

Manke's attorney, David Kallman, was assembling a petition for an emergency hearing Wednesday to have the license suspension lifted.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office also was expected to file a new motion against the 77-year-old barber. If they do so, the defense will have until next Friday to file their response.

A court date will be determined once all briefs are filed.

On Monday, a Shiawassee County judge denied a request from the state to issue a temporary restraining order against Manke, which would have forced him to close immediately.

He reopened his barber shop in Owosso on May 4, defying Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which classifies barbers and hairstylists as non-essential workers who aren't allowed to operate.

The Owosso Police Department issued a warning and two tickets to Manke before turning over the issue to prosecutors. Michigan State Police served papers at Manke's shop on Friday.