State to offer free tuition for college for essential workers

(04/30?2020)- A way to say 'thank you', that's how Governor Gretchen Whitmer describes the "Futures for Frontliners" program now being offered by the state.

"This is the first program of its kind in the United States, and I'm hopeful that other Governors across the country will follow our lead to create pathways of opportunities for the people who have been on the frontlines for our families," said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The program will provide tuition-free post-secondary education opportunities for essential workers, risking their lives while on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Historically when Americans put their lives on the line to defend the rest of us from a foreign enemy, we have shown our gratitude by giving them educational opportunities to improve their lives," Whitmer said.

Who is eligible?

The program will be offered not only to those working in hospitals or nursing homes.

But also to grocery store employees, child care workers, sanitation workers, public safety workers, people manufacturing personal protection equipment and those who deliver supplies.

Workers can use the program to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or bachelor's degree.

Part of funding for the program is expected to come from the CARES ACT. The coronavirus relief fund passed by Congress last month.