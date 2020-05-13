Michigan pays out $5.62 billion of unemployment benefits to 1.3 million workers

(5/13/2020) - Nearly 1.375 million Michigan workers have received $5.62 billion of unemployment benefits since March 15, according to new state figures.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency has received more than 1.7 million applications for benefits. Of those, 64,000 were judged ineligible for benefits and nearly 145,000 are eligible for certification.

That means more than 1.5 million claims -- or 92% -- are receiving unemployment benefits or deemed eligible in Michigan. The remaining 134,000 -- or 8% -- have federal holds on their accounts or issues with past benefits claims.

The $5.62 billion in total benefits paid includes Michigan's state share, which tops out at $362 per week, and the $600 per week addition from the federal CARES Act.

“While we appear to be outpacing most other states in paying benefits and processing claims, our focus remains on helping those who still need one on one assistance to receive benefits,” said Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued executive orders removing some requirements and restrictions on unemployment payments. All eligible unemployed workers will receive benefits backdated to the date they stopped working, Donofrio said.

“No one will lose a dollar of benefit they are eligible for and we will not rest until everyone gets the benefits they deserve,” he said.

Michigan’s unique claims total includes those to be reported by U.S. Department of Labor this week and those who have applied for federal benefits.

Workers who recently became eligible for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act are included in the federal statistics only if they applied for state benefits and were denied.