State withdraws request to close Owosso barbershop

(6/19/2020) - The Michigan Attorney General's Office has withdrawn legal action that sought force Owosso barber Karl Manke to close his shop, according to his attorney.

Barbershops and hair salons were allowed to reopen statewide on Monday, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer eased coronavirus restrictions that forced them to close in March.

Manke reopened on May 4 in violation of Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which led to misdemeanor charges against him and a state lawsuit seeking a court order to close the shop.

State health officials argued that Manke posed an imminent threat to public health and safety by being open. They were concerned that he could allow coronavirus to spread while his shop was open.

David Kallman, who is representing Manke in court, said the Michigan Attorney General's Office agreed to a full and complete dismissal of the lawsuit. That came after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled the shop could remain open during the proceedings.

Further hearings on the case in the Michigan Court of Appeals have been canceled, Kallman said.

"I am glad the state has finally realized I am not a health threat to anyone and that I have a right to continue to cut hair," Manke said. "The courts have consistently upheld my constitutional rights affirming that the governor's attempts to shut me down were out of line."

Manke still faces hearings in a Shiawassee County courtroom next week on the misdemeanor charges for disobeying the governor's orders.

He also is scheduled to appear in front of a state administrative law judge on July 15 to contest a formal complaint filed by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which oversees professional licenses for barbers.