(9/13/2019) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is giving away free naloxone kits around the state Saturday.

Anyone who needs the life-saving overdose reversal drug can pick some up at one more than a thousand pharmacies around the state.

You won't need a prescription, insurance or identification.

This is a part of Governor Whitmer's new Opioid Task Force.

Click on the link in this story to see a map of all of the pharmacies participating in the giveaway.