Statewide search for fugitive last seen in Eaton County

(8/9/19) - A statewide search is underway for a wanted fugitive.

State Police say 23-year-old Joshawa Vergason is wanted for several felonies and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in the Eaton County area Wednesday.

Police say Vergason could be traveling in three different vehicles, a black truck, motorcycle, and vintage car.

Investigators found numerous guns inside his house and believe he could have several with him.

Vergason is wanted for various crimes including aggravated assault, obstructing officers, and assault on a K9.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

