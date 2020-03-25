Statewide tornado drill taking place Wednesday afternoon

(3/25/2020) - A statewide tornado drill will be taking place Wednesday.

At 1 p.m., tornado sirens will be activated across the state.

Emergency management officials say residents should take this time to check their basements or whatever area they use for shelter and make sure it is cleaned and ready to use.

There is no obligation to drill for people who aren't in a position to shelter. Instead, they should take the time to think about where they would go if an actual tornado was coming when the sirens sound.