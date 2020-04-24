Michigan reacts to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' extension

Governor Whitmer extending the stay at home order until May 15, she says its to ensure the public safety and from talking to local residents today, many people feel it's still a step in the right direction.

"I think it's a good idea, just to make sure we end this you know. So, that this doesn't get worse," Linda Wilson, McLaren Flint truck driver.

"I think this is a good idea, the scientific data is behind it, along with the CDC and health experts," said Adam Gardner, Montrose resident.

The Governor also allowing more outdoor activities such as golfing, gardening, and landscaping to open back up has caused people to have some mixed emotions.

"I do, because you can be far apart doing that stuff too. You know, you don't have to be right on top of people," said Wilson.

"I believe she need to wait a little bit longer on the golf course, because this stuff is terribly dangerous," said Michael Pierce, Flint resident.

"I think the timing is right, I'm happy the Governer is taking a step in this direction. Golf has proven to be something, if we're using good common sense and good procedures, it can be a safe way to get recreation and a safe way to get some businesses open," said Doug Brody, Warwick Hills PGA head professional.

Doug says while he and the club are excited to open the course, golfing will be different and has to be different to make sure everyone is playing safe.

"That's going to be number one on the priority list. Making sure that our members are safe social distancing," said Brody. "Now that we have to the new executive order from Governor Whitmer, it willing allow us to bring on a little bit more staff to be able to monitor those things."

According to the executive order, golfers can only walk the golf courses and will not be allowed to ride around together in carts.