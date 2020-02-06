'Stay in Mexico' remark prompts inclusion rally in Michigan

(2/6/20) - People have gathered in a southeastern Michigan town to promote unity and inclusion in the wake of a school meeting when a white parent asked a Hispanic parent why he didn't “stay in Mexico."

The Saline Diversity Inclusion Rally was held Wednesday evening, two days after a community meeting at the local school district office to deal with racist social media posts directed at black students.

Adrian Iraola said at the meeting his son endured racist name-calling in the district several years ago. Tom Burtell interjected, “Then why didn't you stay in Mexico?” prompting gasps in the room.

