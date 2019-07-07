Sterling Heights man crashes ATV in Sanilac County

(07/07/19) - A Sterling Heights man was thrown from a four wheel ATV after losing control, sheriff's officials say.

It happened in Sanilac County's Worth Township on Lakewood Road early Saturday morning.

The ATV landed on its side while the 27-year-old was ejected and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe alcohol and careless driving are to blame.

The man was not wearing a helmet.

The sheriff's office says charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office once the investigation is complete.