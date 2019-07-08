Stevie Wonder joins thousands in need of a kidney transplant

(07/08/19)- "I'm going to have surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant," said Music Legend, Stevie Wonder.

Singer Stevie Wonder--shocking fans over the weekend with the news that the music legend needs a kidney transplant. Wonder is not alone.

"The general consensus is that there is about a 120,000 people that are on the donor waiting list in the United States, and that changes a little from here to there, but it's been anywhere from 115-125,000 for the last few years," said Hurley Medical Center Organ and Tissue Liaison, Valerie Canary.

Valerie Canary is the organ and tissue liaison at Hurley Medical Center.

Hurley does organ recovery--working with Gift of Life Michigan-- to place organs with people in need.

Of the more than a 116,000 men, women, and children awaiting life saving organ transplants, 80% of those on the waiting list are waiting for a kidney.

"And sadly, only about 40% of our county is on the donor registry in the state of Michigan about 60% of people are on the registry to be organ donors," Canary said.

Another option for those in need of a kidney- private donors.

Wonder also announced that he already has a donor.

"Private donations are somebody that they know usually offers to be a donor for them or they are on the organ and tissue donation list,"

At 69 years old, the Motown singer is an older patient, but Canary says age is not an issue.

"You can be any age to donate- to be an organ donor and you can be any age to receive an organ donation and some people have received multiple donations because of chronic medical conditions," Canary said.

Wonder is expected to undergo surgery in September.