Still DREAMing: Saginaw DACA recipient on Supreme Court win

The nation’s top court, Thursday, upheld protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants. The narrow decision barred an attempt by the Trump administration to dismantle the program that shields them from deportation.

“It’s a really good day.”

Rosa Valdez remembers little of her childhood in Mexico.

“I would pretty much have to start all over again,” related Rosa.

Valdez emigrated North at the age of eight and owes her status in the US to a controversial 2012 executive order.

“We’re not here… we’re not here to take away,” began Valdez in a statement directed toward President Trump. “We’re not here to take away from anybody. We are here to provide for our families to have a better future.”

The US Supreme Court presided Thursday over a landmark 5-4 decision to throw the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA program a lifeline amid vows by the Trump Administration to dismantle it.

“I felt a little defeated, but at the same time, I felt like we were going to win,” related Valdez. “When I got the call, I couldn’t believe it.”

Republican Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the program’s near 700-thousand recipients –so-called DREAMers like Rosa—waiting in legal limbo, laying out a series of hurdles for the White House to wrangle in the fight’s next steps.

The President issued his response on Twitter. It reads in part: “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives.”

“In regards to the racism part of it, you know DACA has been a part of that,” argued Gilberto Guevara, a member of the Mexican-American Council.

In this new era of Black Lives Matter, the decades-old immigration debate has new relevance. Guevara sees the struggle as a fight for human rights.

“We need to take a look at what this really means to all of us and what we can do to make this a better country, a more unified country, a country that doesn’t have a division,” said Guevara.

Rosa, meanwhile, told this reporter that fight is far from over; though the ruling means she and her children have been shielded from deportation in the near-term, Rosa remains a DREAMer, her life in the US, still just as precarious.

“We’re going to keep fighting and give it our best to prove to [Trump] and everybody else that we’re not the people he makes us seem,” explained Valdez.

