(7/30/19)- If you have not registered for the 2019 HAP Crim Festival of Races, now is your chance to do so before prices increase.

Race organizers say registration prices go up after 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 31. This is the final jump in price before the event on Friday and Saturday, August 23 and 24.

The races include a 10k run, Half Crim 5 mile, 5k, Michigan Mile, and Teddy Bear Trot.

