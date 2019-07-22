Still without power? You could get a credit on your bill

(7/22/19) - Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Consumers Energy and DTE Energy customers they could be eligible for a credit if they've been without power for more than 16 hours.

Consumers are eligible for a $25 credit if outage restoration efforts are under “normal conditions" versus catastrophic conditions. The AG's Office defines catastrophic conditions as "an event that results in an official state of emergency or an event that results in interruption of 10 percent or more of the utility’s customers and the utility fails to restore power within 120 hours."

Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions if a customer experiences more than seven interruptions in a 12-month period.

Customers should keep a detailed log of all outages, the dates and times, and when the company was notified.

