Recovery community working to help turn around rise in overdoses

(4/30/2020) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office reports calls for an overdose have increased over the last several weeks, as stimulus checks started hitting people's bank accounts.

The addiction recovery community explained there is a connection.

“Now more than ever, picking up the 20,000 pound telephone is what they need to do,” Rob Martin said.

He and Ben Johnson are each more than 5 years sober from heroin use.

About a year ago, they expanded the Drug Free All Stars program. The two opened a chapter in Flint to help guide others to recovery.

Neither one was surprised there's been a rise in overdoses these last few weeks since the stimulus checks started rolling in.

“With this being a stimulus check and they didn't have to work for it, it just came in the mail, it's like what they call on the street, an 'easy lick,”' Johnson explained.

“We don't want to lose anybody; but unfortunately in recovery, that's what happens,” Martin added. “How many people have we buried since we've been in recovery? Thousands and it's sad, it just happens.”

But Martin and Johnson want to make it clear, there is help available for those struggling and their family and friends. It’s a support system they agree is needed now more than ever.

“The bad part about this that's going on now, is not only do we isolate when we're in active addiction, this makes it even harder because of the state lock-down,” Johnson explained.

“It's almost easier to hide behind it than when you're face to face,” Martin said.

They suggest video-chatting, so you can actually see how your loved one is doing. And, be sure to remind them that the path to recovery is only a phone call away.

You can reach the Drug Free All Stars Men's Hotline is (810) 250-7657. The Women's Hotline is (810) 207-1127. And, the main line to call is (248) 742-1848.

“And, if we can't find the answer, we will reach out and we will do whatever it takes to get that answer for that individual,” Johnson said.

The Families Against Narcotics Genesee County Chapter is also still finding ways to connect to those who need their help. Every Thursday night at 7 p.m., you can join their support group meeting via Facebook live.

