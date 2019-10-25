Stolen gun recovered nearly 40 years later in Shiawassee County

(10/25/2019) - A Montcalm County man whose handgun was stolen after a day of target practice got it back nearly 40 years when it turned up in Shiawassee County.

Marvin Jones inadvertently left the handgun in his pickup truck in 1980 and discovered it stolen the following day, according to the Montcalm County Sheriff's Office.

Jones later moved out of town and forgot about the gun. However, it recently resurfaced in Shiawassee County when someone attempted to register it as theirs.

The person told the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office that he inherited the gun from the estate of a deceased relative. He was not aware the gun had been stolen decades ago and police aren't pursuing charges.

Authorities in Montcalm County worked to locate Jones and he was joyous to find out the gun had been recovered four decades later.