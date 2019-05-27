Stolen pickup truck found submerged at Holiday Shores RV Park

Shiawassee County authorities removed this submerged stolen truck from a lake near the Holiday Shores RV Park.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY (WJRT) (5/27/2019) - Emergency crews had a scare in Shiawassee County after police found a truck submerged in a lake.

The discovery was made on Sunday near the Holiday Shores RV Resort Park in Vernon Township.

Deputies handled it as a crime scene until they were able remove the truck from the water and determine no one was inside. Police say the truck had been reported stolen from Genesee County's Clayton Township.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office hasn't released any information about who stole the truck or when it was taken. Anyone with information about who put the truck in the lake is asked to call the sheriff's office.

 
