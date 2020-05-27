Stop payment notices leave Michigan unemployed panicked, frustrated

(05/27/2020) -- Nichole Michael has been unemployed a little over two months now. She's been receiving unemployment until just recently.

"I certified on Sunday. I went on Monday to look and see where my payment was and it tells me stop payment indicator," Michael said.

In other words, Michael and a number of other existing claimants in the state are not getting their unemployment. So she did what everybody else does.

"I tried to call 120 times this morning in the span of an hour, and could not get through. I kept getting told by the automated system to call back later, so you can't get through to anybody."

That left Michael kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place. She's already treading through some rough waters herself being out of a job.

Her husband has been working 6 day weeks, already working 57 hours this week. Now she's out unemployment.

"You have to verify your information by sending in your social security card, your birth certificate and your id, and then you have to call and talk to somebody to have them process it."

Talking to a real person on the other end of the line? You better put in a movie. Maybe two. This wasn't Michael's first rodeo dealing with unemployment because of COVID-19.

"Four hours, and then I was told they couldn't help me.They had to transfer me to somebody else, and they told me they couldn't help me, I would just have to wait."

Which is what she is doing now.

"I just hope for payments. A lot of people are depending on it."

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says there's been an increase in fraud, so it is increasing protections, including extra requirements to confirm a person's identity.

These changes could impact both new and existing claimants.

The State said people who've received "Stop Payment" notices on their accounts have been sent instructions on how to submit the additional information.

Certain financial institutions may place a hold on a customer's account if it believes there is suspicious activity.

Customers should contact their institution directly if this occurs.

